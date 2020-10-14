Harnessing medical talent

Sir, – It’s not only non-EU trainee doctors that suffer discrimination in the Irish medical system (Sorcha Pollak, “The Irish health system is ‘wasting a lot of talent’”, Life, October 10th).

My German wife had more than 10 years of experience as a fully qualified hospital consultant in the UK when we relocated to Ireland in 2018, but it soon became clear that she would never get a permanent consultant post in the HSE. If we stayed, she would spend the rest of her career as a locum, with no career progression or job security.

We now live in Salzburg in Austria, where she has resumed her medical career and has already been promoted to a very senior position. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC O’CARROLL,

Salzburg,

Austria.