Hardy perennials

Sir, – One can define the cycles of the year by the perennial appearance of certain topics in the letters page of The Irish Times.

The unseasonable arrival of daffodils in February, and politicians and St Patrick’s Day junkets in March; the first swallows in April; ragwort in July; annoying cyclists and politicians (all year); and the value of transition year in September, to mention just a few.

Did we have any yet over the early arrival of Christmas in the shops or the changing of the clocks – or was that so last month? – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Cappataggle,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.