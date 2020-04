Sir, – Despite all, “everything will be okay”, Michael Harding tells us, and I believe him, as the human spirit is indeed indomitable (“There’s no denying that my mental health is becoming fragile”, Life, April 22nd). I thank him for his honesty and generosity in sharing his fragility with us and offering an ember of hope that we can nourish to blazing flame once again. – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.