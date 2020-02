Sir, – I am relieved to read that the reorientation of Michael Harding’s weekly column from landscape to portrait format has not had an impact on quality or quantity (“‘Are you Dimitri,’ she asked. I thought she might be a spy”, Life, February 6th). It does, however, require more table space when enjoyed with my elevenses. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.