Sir, – Further to Feargal Gaughran’s question regarding “soft hands” (January 12th), I am reliably informed by my husband that it is a rugby pass given with “sympathy”.

I’m sure that’s really cleared things up for your letter writer! – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.

A chara, – I’d like to know when – or why – a “pass” became an “offload”. – Is mise,

MICHAEL A CARROLL,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.