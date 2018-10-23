Hard borders

Sir, – Derek Scally writes a fascinating article on the obstacles facing travellers between Poland and Ukraine at Dorohusk (“On the Poland-Ukraine frontier, ‘frictionless border’ is a joke”, Analysis, October 20th). If he wanted to visit a harder border he could have tried a crossing from Poland to Belarus. I recall a bus journey where, after a wait of a few hours, passengers had to line up outside with opened luggage. A vigilant border guard called me and another passenger aside for questioning when he discovered we were carrying the same magazine. It looked to him like a conspiracy to undermine the state with Polish tourist literature. Now that’s a hard border. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK QUIGLEY,

Dublin 15.