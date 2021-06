Sir, – As is customary, I awoke yesterday at 5am. Under normal circumstances, I take some time to gather my thoughts but no such nonsense that day. Like a child on Christmas morning, I practically leaped from my bed to embrace the day. The reason? That was the day for my second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Thanks to the health service who are playing a blinder and bringing joy back to our lives. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Dublin 9.