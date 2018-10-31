Halloween treats and troubles

Sir, – Well done Eve Parnell for highlighting the risks Halloween poses to hedgehogs (October 30th). Halloween is also a distressing time for cats and dogs. A parent of a frightened child can explain that there’s no danger and neighbours are just having fun. It’s not as easy for us pet guardians.

As a teenager, I set off many a banger at Halloween and enjoyed it very much. But some bangers seem to have become extraordinarily loud in recent years. So please let’s consider our furry friends this and every Halloween. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Leopardstown, Dublin 18.