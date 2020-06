A chara, – I note that An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar’s hair has been becoming increasingly unkempt in recent photographs. Is that because he wants to demonstrate compliance with the ban on hairdressers, is winding down in preparation for handing over the taoiseach’s role, or because he is channelling his inner Boris Johnson? The people need to know! – Is mise,

FRANK SCHNITTGER,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.