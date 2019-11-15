Guinness – a pint of order

Sir, – Your excellent obituary of Gay Byrne (“The maestro of Irish broadcasting”, November 4th) may be unfair to Guinness, stating that his elder brother was the first Catholic to get on their clerical staff. I have in front of me a copy of the Belvederian many years earlier praising Fr Frank Browne, the photographer and heroic army chaplain, for getting such posts in Guinness for boys from the school. Both can’t be right. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES LYSAGHT,

Merrion,

Dublin 4.