Sir, – I am half-expecting Irish journalists to sign off with “XOXO – you know you love me”.

They must not realise that our collective psyche is worn out by the 24-hour news cycle, and that it is unhelpful for a notification to pop up every time a spotlight-hungry junior minister or anonymous cheeky Nphet member whispers to the press about what might happen.

Please focus on reporting news when it is actual news and leave the idle gossip aside.

And who am I? That’s one secret I’ll never tell.

Just kidding. – Yours, etc,

ORLA HEATLEY,

Wicklow.