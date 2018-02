Sir, – Further to “Gridlocked Taoiseach takes 75 minutes to get to work” (News, January 30th), why is a triathlete such as Leo Varadkar sitting in a car when he has an option of cycling, running, and swimming to his office? Was it low tide on the Liffey? – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.