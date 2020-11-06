Sir, – In yesterday’s paper, you forecast that Mick Charlie would win the first race at Thurles (November 5th).

Not only that, Mick Charlie was also tipped to win the following seven races.

One horse potentially winning eight races in the same day – an unprecedented performance which even the mighty Arkle would not have been able to match.

Mind you, the inappropriately named Get Smart must be no slouch as he was forecast to finish second in all eight of these races! – Yours, etc,

ANTOIN MURPHY,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.