Sir, – In the Co Derry of my youth, there was a family of McLaughlins who were only referred to as the “Finedays”. The name was given to the family because the father Paddy addressed everyone in good weather and bad with, “It’s a fine day”. McLaughlin being a very common surname, it served as a useful identifier. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McCLOSKEY,

Limavady,

Co Derry.