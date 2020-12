Sir, – I am remembering ruefully an exchange last week. “How are things?” “Could be worse.” And now they are. – Yours, etc,

PETER DENMAN,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare,

Sir, – My late father, who passed away when in his nineties, had a stock answer when greeted in his latter years with, “How are you? You’re looking well.”

“You know there are three stages in life – youth, middle age, and you’re looking well.” – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL

MURRAY

Limerick.