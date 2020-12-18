Greetings and salutations

Sir, – In times past in Arklow it was customary for sailors when on leave following a voyage to greet each other with the salutation “Ahoy there!”. Another quaint greeting on entering a house, even one’s own home, was “Is that you?” – Yours, etc,

ANN LEE-DOYLE,

Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Sir, – A cousin of mine from the foot of Mount Brandon in Co Kerry always replied to my greeting of “Good morning” with “It was”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN O CONNOR,

Rathgar Dublin 6.

Sir, – In South Tipperary there is a more nuanced version of the Waterford greeting reported by your correspondent John McKeown (December 17th). A male is greeted “Wellyousir” and a female “Wellgirl”. This a warmer and more familiar version of the Waterford greeting, and more suited to the Tipperary nature. – Yours, etc,

PAUL KELLY,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – When I ask my friend Tom how he is he regularly tells me he’s “Living the dream”! – Yours, etc,

GERARD O’HERLIHY,

Co Kilkenny.

Sir, – My late mother, upon reaching her 80s, would often answer a succinct “How are you?” with the rather verbose, “I’m well thanks, all things considered. But terms and conditions apply.” – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown, Dublin 18.

Sir, – A man I knew years ago was wont to respond to “How’s the form?” with “I don’t know. I didn’t try to fill it in yet.” In response to “How’s she cuttin’?” another used to say, “Tearin’ away like an oul shirt.” – Yours, etc,

JIM CUNNINGHAM,

Swords, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Many years ago on my monthly rounds visiting elderly patients in remote locations, one lovely lady regularly replied to my inquiries about her wellbeing by responding, “Doc, sure I’m the right side of the shovel”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN CASEY,

Clifden, Connemara.

Sir, – My late father, ever the optimist, when asked “How are you”, would reply enthusiastically, “Any better would’nt do”. – Yours, etc,

IRIS WHITE,

Ballinteer, Dublin 16.

Sir, – “Ah sure burning oil, can you not get the fumes?” Although being of tender years and not fully understanding at the time, I can still recall our neighbour’s reply to my father on the Monday after an All-Ireland win in the early 1960s. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.

Sir, – An old friend of mine, now, unfortunately, deceased, always replied to the greeting, ”How are you?” with the oxymoronic reply, “Shockin’ well!”. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS REYNOLDS,

Bray, Co Wicklow.