Greetings and salutations

Sir, – In pre-Covid days, the answer to the stock Dundalk query “How’s the form” could be “Great”, “Very good”, or maybe “Never better”. Now it’s, “Ah, just all right”. – Yours, etc,

JOE CARROLL,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Your readers of more mature years, like myself, will remember the exchange of greetings between Mrs Kennedy and Birdie O’Hanlon in The Kennedys of Castleross on Radio Éireann. It was always the same. “How are you Birdie?” “Ah, middlin’, Mary, only midlin’”! It seems poor Birdie was never that well. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN McKENNA,

Dublin 5.

Sir, – Perhaps to lighten the mood a little, the response to the question “How are you?” might best be answered by, “If I was any better, I couldn’t stick it!” – Yours, etc,

BRIAN JORDAN,

Dublin 2.