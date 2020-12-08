Greeting and salutations

Sir. – While reading your letters on greetings (December 5th), I was reminded of a common salutation in Charleville while growing up in the 1950s, particularly on a cold day. It went simply, “No flies”. – Yours, etc,

THERESE MORAN,

Midleton,

Co Cork.

A chara, – In Arklow, the salutation of the people is a declamatory “Good!”, often followed by the name of the person being addressed, as in “Good Philomena!”. This terse, endearing, form of address is strictly confined to the south bank of the estuary. – Is mise,

PAUL ARNOLD, FRIAI

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – An old friend, sadly not with us anymore, responded to the question “How are you?” with, “I hope I’m as bad this time next year”. – Yours, etc,

TOM LYNCH,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

A chara, – I would like to put in a word for my hometown of Derry, where the local version of “Hello” is “Yes,” as in “Yes, Joe!” Some years ago a visiting French friend asked, “Why do people answer a question when I have not asked one? They say ‘yes’ to me.”

I guess it makes a change from Ulster saying No. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.

Sir,– Readers from Belfast will readily acknowledge the expression “Bout ye”, or as Queen Elizabeth might say, “How’s about you?” – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN G CASHELL,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.

Sir, – As I approach my mid seventies, a survivor of 1½ heart attacks, type two diabetes and increasingly protesting joints, I’m often asked, “How are you?”

My stock answer is, “I’m a tribute to modern pharmacology”. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Kilbeggan,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – In these pandemic times, a good answer to “How are you ?” might be “No worse”. – Yours, etc,

JOHN S HOLMES,

Leenane,

Co Galway.