Sir,– If Donald Trump is serious about buying Greenland from Denmark, I would propose a better idea. A land swap of Greenland for the island of Manhattan. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL LEE,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – In view of the cool reception of President Trump’s suggestion to buy Greenland, could he make an offer to buy Northern Ireland instead and thereby possibly solve the Brexit problem. – Yours, etc,

JOHN S HOLMES ,

Leenane,

Co Galway.