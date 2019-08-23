Greenland and Trump

Sir, – Let’s get back to basics.. The island of Greenland is anything but green – it is, for much of the year, white. If the orange-faced occupier of the White House makes the ridiculous proposition to purchase a place which is not for sale, he must be a little green behind the ears. – Yours, etc,

AUDREY KASSELIS,

Lourdes,

France.

Sir, – What led Donald Trump to believe that he could buy Greenland? Was it advertised on Daft? – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – So the US president has just cancelled his long-organised state trip to Denmark as it wouldn’t hear tell of him buying Greenland. Are we all living through some collective dream at the moment or is this just an early manifestation of my impending psychosis? – Yours, etc,

Dr SHANE CORR,

Carrickmacross,

Co Monaghan.

Sir, – Donald Trump’s not being able to buy Greenland gives us a great opportunity to see what we can get for the Blarney Stone. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP DOHERTY,

Gleneely,

Co Donegal.