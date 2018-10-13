Green vacancy?

Sir, – The resignation of Denis Naughten has left the Taoiseach with the problem of insufficient votes in the House. I see an opportunity to get two votes for the price of one and redeem the Government from its shameful lack of action on climate change in the budget.

In the context of the review of the confidence and supply arrangement, the Taoiseach should invite the Green Party to join the Government. Eamon Ryan would become Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, with a renewed mandate for this portfolio beginning with the inclusion of a carbon tax in the Finance Bill. New politics in action! – Yours, etc,

JUSTIN KILCULLEN,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.