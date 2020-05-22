Green Party leadership

Sir, – I am disappointed with the dissatisfaction among some Green Party members about the leadership. It seems unwise to me. Is it not a bit unfair to voters, who gave the Greens a vote precisely because of Eamon Ryan’s leadership? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET O’NEILL

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I’m perplexed as to why Eamon Ryan is getting such stick for his comments in the Dáil in March about people growing salads in their window boxes. It might have seemed like a trivial comment in the context of a very serious situation but as far as I can see half the country has taken him at his word. Vegetable and herb seeds became as scarce as loo rolls and flour when the lockdown kicked in.

If one positive thing has emerged from this crisis, it’s an awareness of how important food security is, how we need to support local producers and not depend so heavily on global supply chains.

You can’t get more local than being able to walk into your own back yard and pick some of your own food.

It may only be a head of lettuce but the value of growing it yourself goes far beyond just the end product. It ticks so many boxes – taste, quality, zero food miles, zero chemicals, good for mental and physical health, and a huge sense of satisfaction.

To me, it’s a perfectly logical piece of advice to emanate from the leader of the Green Party. – Yours, etc,

SALLY SWEENEY,

Carrigavantry,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – “Eat your greens” has been the sage advice for years. Now, though, it seems the Greens are eating themselves. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin 15.