Sir, – Glad to see that popular tourist destination of San Marino is on the Government’s new green list. I presume it’s the San Marino between San Fairview and San Clontarf? – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – I’m amused by the Government’s decision to include Monaco on a travel “green list” while excluding France.

I suppose the rich and famous will be able to get there by helicopter. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Has anyone thought about how we are going to go to Monaco and Gibraltar? Both require travel to a red-list country to access them. Perhaps we can get to them on our yachts! – Yours, etc,

KATHLEEN COX,

Drumcliff,

Co Sligo.

Sir, – Surely, considering their leader’s recent somnambulant behaviour in the Dáil, the Green list for travel should include Slumberland. – Yours, etc,

LORCAN COLLINS,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Why put Monaco on the “green list” but omit France, if the nearest commercial airport to Monaco is in Nice, which is in France?

Monaco does have a heliport, but my helicopter only has a range of about 480km before I need to refuel, so will likely have to make two stops along the way.

This is not very “green”. I expected more from this Coalition. – Yours, etc,

SIMON DELANEY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – The Government has published a list of 15 countries deemed safe for travel. You report that these countries have rates of transmission of the virus which are the same as or lower than ours.

The corollary is that our transmission rate is the same as or higher than that in each of the listed countries. Irish residents who choose to travel can hardly expect the welcome mat. –Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – As a Scot hoping to travel to Ireland as soon as I’m allowed, could I ask the Taoiseach not to lump us in with England when considering green-list countries and the restrictions on tourists when in Ireland.

Scotland has taken a very different approach to managing Covid-19 than England. As a result our statistics are significantly better than those south of the border and much more aligned to Ireland’s data. I appreciate Scotland is technically part of the UK but we are a devolved country in terms of our healthcare system and pandemic response. – Yours, etc,

LESLEY ANDERSON,

Glasgow,

Scotland.