Sir, – Understanding the green travel list is simple. For countries on the list, you shouldn’t go there at all. For countries not on the list, well, you can’t go there at all at all. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL NELSON,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – A green signal is not a right of way. It is an indication that you can proceed with caution. – Yours, etc,

EDDIE ROHAN,

Artane,

Dublin 5.