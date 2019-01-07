Green light for recycling

Sir, – I was most impressed by Rodney Needham’s suggestion in your letter column regarding the colour-banding of plastic as an aid to recycling (January 3rd). There is one small detail that he has overlooked, however, and it’s a problem regularly encountered by all of those people who are colour blind and unable to distinguish between reds, browns, greens, etc.

I often wonder whether glass manufacturers have ever considered the conundrum this causes for the environmentally friendly individual when they visit their local bottle bank! – Yours, etc,

DEE DELANY,

Raheny,

Dublin 5.