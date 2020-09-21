Green is the colour

Sir, – Pat Quinn (Letters to the Editor (Letters, September 19th) says that Eamon Ryan and the Green Party are “letting the grass grow” under their feet.

Once the new statutory Climate Action Plan is enacted, Mr Quinn will have wild flowers and pollinators growing under his feet, cyclists running rings around neoliberal economics and blue skies again with realistic greenhouse emission targets for 2030 to meet Ireland’s international commitments. – Yours, etc,

EMMET DEVLIN,

Monasterevin,

Co Kildare.