Green is the colour

Sir, – In order to vote in Dáil elections, you must be at least 18 years of age, an Irish citizen and normally resident in Ireland.

The Green Party allows its members to vote at 16 years of age (legally a child in this country) and without reference to their citizenship or country of residence.

So we now have non-Irish children living abroad being allowed to dictate the make-up of our next government.

Is this the sort of change that Green Party supporters voted for? – Yours, etc,

SIMON CAROLAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.