Green hopes for a way forward

Sir, – Like Aileen Broderick (Letters April 9th), I voted for a successful Green candidate in the recent general election.

Unlike Ms Broderick, I believe the Green Party is the only party that is taking the government formation process seriously.

It is the only party trying to gain the widest possible support for new ways of doing things – the change that we all voted for.

I strongly believe that a unity government would be hugely beneficial in the uncharted waters ahead because every voter will need to feel involved in the transformation that must occur and that can only happen if all voices are represented at the decision-making table. – Yours, etc,

STAN NANGLE,

Waterford.