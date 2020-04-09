Green hopes

Sir, – When I voted for the Green Party in the last election I did so because, having listened to its policies, I believed it would have a lot to offer in government. When 12 Green TDs emerged after the election I believed that the party would be in a strong position to promote the excellent proposals in their manifesto. It is to be hoped the Green TDs will now do the right thing and put themselves in a position to influence decisions and to abandon the shilly-shallying that they are currently engaged in. – Yours, etc,

AILEEN BRODERICK,

Carlow.