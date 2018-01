Sir, – What has happened to the humble bar of soap? I visited a multinational supermarket today in search of the aforementioned item. I had before me 30 linear metres of shower gels of every fragrance imaginable. On the bottom shelf were two manufacturers’ offerings of soap bars, with five choices between them. Soap seems to be on the way out. – Yours, etc,

LIAM CLARKE,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.