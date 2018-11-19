Grayson Perry at the NCH

Sir, – I was surprised a letter writer (November 13th) felt herself insulted at the Grayson Perry performance at the National Concert Hall in Dublin. To me, it was an entertaining way of testing our views on ourselves and our prejudices and then discovering that they were not quite what we thought! Grayson Perry noted at the outset that he had not altered the show for an Irish audience. It was food for thought and also very funny. A sense of humour was the only requirement! – Yours, etc,

JANE BEHAN,

Dublin 13.