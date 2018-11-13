Grayson Perry at the NCH

Sir, – On Saturday Grayson Perry staged a show entitled Them v Us at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

I can only describe this show by the Turner-winning artist as akin to watching a mediocre stand-up comedian, who had taken a night class in sociology, dressing up in a frock and trying to insult his audience for being members of the liberal elite. The show was written for a British audience with Brexit in mind, and at one stage he roared at the audience that we were “Leavers”. There was no regard to the differences in Irish politics, class system or culture. I admire Grayson Perry but this show was unfortunately a masterpiece of British arrogance and ignorance. – Yours, etc,

MIRIAM BRENNAN,

Dublin 15.