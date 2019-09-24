Grannies demand climate action

Sir, – While supporting grandchildren at last Friday’s schoolchildren’s march for action on climate change, I met other grandmothers, one of whom is intent on setting up an “action on climate change” group for grannies.

I hope she succeeds. Such a group would have the power of the ballot box, which most of these students do not have.

There is usually a special relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren, and both generations together could put pressure on those of the generation in between who hold the power to do something immediately.

Grey power scared a government before, not that all grannies are grey! – Yours, etc,

ANGELA BINCHY,

Kilcullen,

Co Kildare.