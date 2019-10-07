Government's self-praise

Sir, – Can I be the only person driven demented by the constant taxpayer-funded radio advertisements announcing this or that Government “initiative” or “programme”?

They always end with a rather pompous declaration that, “This is an initiative of the Government of Ireland”.

All that is missing is a fanfare and the sound of clapping and cheering.

In the interests of fairness, perhaps when journalists are reporting on such Government “initiatives” as the defenestration of the Defence Forces or the building the new National Children’s Hospital in the wrong place, their reports should end with the words, “This is an initiative of the Government of Ireland”. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.