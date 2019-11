Sir, – We appear to be living in an age where increasingly all the really important questions – the housing crisis, migration, the future of public-service broadcasting, and the seemingly unstoppable rise of tech giants – have been farmed out by this Government to quangos and think-tanks.

The prevailing attitude in Government seems to be one of, “Why are you asking me? I’m only the Minister.” – Yours, etc,

MARY CULLEN,

Dublin 8.