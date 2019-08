Sir, – Cathal Berry’s article, “Defence Forces crisis a home grown disaster”, Opinion, August 13th), clearly points out the problems in, and suggests solutions for, the crisis in the Defence Forces.

The Government hopefully will take the advice offered and end the crisis that the Defence Forces face.

It’s time for the Government to show some respect for and loyalty to the Defence Forces. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.