Sir, – I want to support and commend Pat Leahy’s article (Opinion, June 22nd) to every adult in our country.

The next serious topic for the Constitutional Convention should be the questions raised in this article about the serious choices that we as a country need to seriously consider in relation to climate change, education, inequality, etc.

It is time for a national conversation. – Yours, etc,

SEAN DARCY,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.