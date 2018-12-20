Government inaction on climate change

Sir, – I was delighted to see religious leaders speak out about our need to address climate change.

I agree we are morally obliged to do something and do it now.

Many of us are frustrated at our Government’s lack of initiative on climate and environmental issues. The reality is that serious government action is needed in many sectors, eg in the agricultural and food sector to create a shift away from meat to vegetables; in the fuel sector to enact a shift from fossil fuels to environmentally friendly alternatives.

We, the people, will pay for these initiatives in the short term but we, the people, will pay much more in the long term for the Government’s lack of initiative. And while the Government is at it, could it please introduce legislation that will significantly reduce the amount of single-use plastic with immediate effect?

We could start with the simple things. Everyone should be using refillable water bottles, plastic bottles of water should be banned.

Organic and non-organic fruit and vegetables should not come wrapped in plastic. Only Government legislation will change this. Sadly most people or businesses will not take the necessary action without Government legislation to force them to do so. – Yours, etc,

VANESSA PEARSE,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.

Sir, – The 198 worldwide scientific organisations that hold the position that climate change has been caused by human action are going to feel very silly when they read Peter Gorman’s letter (December 18th) and realise that the Earth’s climate has changed before. What an oversight! – Yours, etc,

CILLIAN McDOWELL,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.