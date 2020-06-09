Government formation talks

Sir, – I agree with Diarmaid Ferriter’s prescription (“The Greens need to keep focused and drive a hard bargain”, Opinion & Analysis, June 5th).

There is a further key point that should be borne in mind. In a coalition of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, the Green Party could credibly claim three positions in a cabinet of 15 members and a fifth of whatever number of Minister of State positions are decided. This would put the Green Party in a far more powerful and influential position than ever before. It would certainly be a more powerful and influential position than the party would hold in opposition.

Moreover, a cohesive Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Green Party government would not have to engage in opaque and undemocratic deals or understandings with Independents.

All conceivable outcomes of a failure of the current talks would leave the Green Party in a weaker position than it would occupy in government.

At a time when the Green agenda is so crucial to future social and economic development, this would be a momentous failure. – Yours, etc,

ALAN DUKES,

Tully West,

Kildare.

Sir, – The next possible government has been described as a “three legged stool”. A supposedly negative picture, but I must point out you could only milk a cow with a three-legged stool, as four legs would have never been a safe way to get results. The cow would have got tired of waiting, and lashed out a kick with her hind leg. – Yours, etc,

KEN BUGGY,

Ballyduff Upper,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – We are facing a global catastrophe, but time is not on our side. Parties should, at this time, not be arguing about leadership while the planet is sliding towards disaster. It is an unprecedented opportunity for the Green Party to influence our environmental choices.

The Green Party is a democratic organisation and each member is entitled to their own opinion; but now is the time for urban and rural communities to pull together for the “ common good”. Sadly, the word “common good” seldom enters our vocabulary; but now is the time for us to all to co-operate for the sake of all.

For the good of our country and the globe, we need to rapidly agree on good environmental policies. We owe it to future generations – our children and grandchildren. – Yours, etc,

ROMNEY KEANE,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.