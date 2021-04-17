Government and the loudest voices

Sir, – The Government formed last June after the 2020 general election is made up of TDs who are not populist, Independents or members of Sinn Féin.

But now we have the policies of those who shout loudest being enacted, such as quarantine, which is an extreme measure.

The Government is running scared of being barracked in the Dáil and criticised by Nphet.

What members of the Government parties have in common has been eroded by these actions and they can no longer claim to be different from the others.

We deserve better. – Yours, etc,

RUTH RYAN,

Dublin 4.