Government and religion

Sir, – Breda O’Brien states that “a significant number of the Cabinet were educated in Catholic schools and still do not show a shred of understanding for the significance of the Eucharist for Catholics” (“Government treats religion like whimsical hobby”, Opinion & Analysis, April 24th).

Was there ever a more cogent argument for the removing of religious instruction from the curriculum of our schools?

Perhaps if pupils, parents and teachers were invested in actually understanding the principles of their particular religion then the outcomes might be different from those she describes. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS FINN,

Cappataggle,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.