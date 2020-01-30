Government and opposition

Sir, – Kathy Sheridan (“Politicians who ‘connect’ are not necessarily the ones we need”, Opinion & Analysis, January 29th), pointing to the UK and the US, reminds readers that voting for “change for the sake of change” may achieve anything but anticipated results. Recent history in these same jurisdictions illustrates the need for a capable and responsible opposition so that the electorate is best served and that democracy thrives. The work of the next Dáil will need the assessment and scrutiny of an opposition with integrity and diligence so that our citizens reap the benefits. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.