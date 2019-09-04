Government and a lack of vision

Sir, – I often struggle when people have a go at the perceived failure of politicians to make effective changes for the betterment of our lives, wishing I could point to recent accomplishments that illustrate the value to be gained from our political system.

I reflect on the educational level and drive of the majority of our elected representatives and how genuinely difficult their job is. Yet, despite these assets and being surrounded by a capable band of advisers, they seem to get mired in endless loops of controversies, infighting and ineffectiveness.

Apart from the psychological toll that takes on all stakeholders, including politicians themselves, it becomes increasingly difficult for objective advocacy in favour of our democratic system and evidence-based advancements.

The disillusionment with government (and politics in general) is a potent ingredient for cynical commentary, democratic disillusionment, poor participation rates and ultimately civil strife.

As a society, we need to take a step back to identify barriers to progress, and penalise toxic reactive short-termism. It is time for true political vision and leadership to rejuvenate our tiny democracy. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN MEADE,

Coralstown,

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.