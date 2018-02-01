Goodbye plastic micro-beads

Sir, – Liam Clarke’s lament for the bar of soap is well founded (January 31st). It’s all plastic bottles and a plastic micro-beads. Oh for the days of “soap on a rope”. It seems that the humble bar of soap is indeed on a slippery slope. – Yours, etc,

DAVE O’SULLIVAN,

Athgarvan, Co Kildare.

Sir, – Liam Clarke need not worry. I believe the bar of soap is about to undergo a renaissance. The current anti-plastic packaging climate will, I hope, encourage the consumer to recognise the merits of a bar of soap and it will be returned to its rightful place on our supermarket shelves.

All hail the humble bar of soap! – Yours, etc,

PAMELA McDONALD,

Blackrock Village,

Cork.