Sir, – The Good Week, Bad Week spot in Saturday’s Magazine (June 1st) awarded a Bad Week to Alistair Campbell, expelled from the British Labour Party after voting for the Liberal Democrats in the European election.

In my view, the Bad Week should have been awarded to the Labour Party, which has lost a valuable, articulate and long-standing member, leaving it in the hands of the politically bankrupt arrivistes who are the main support of the current leader, Jeremy Corbyn. – Yours, etc,

PAUL KENNY,

Dublin 12.