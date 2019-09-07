Good news for a change

Sir, – While it’s generally accepted that newspapers largely convey bad news, this week we had reports that the Government’s tax receipts are €2.6 billion ahead of target, that our suicide rate is currently at its lowest in decades, and that sales of wine, while strong, are declining as Irish consumers opt for champagne instead (all reported on September 4th).

The Irish rugby team, meanwhile, are at their highest ever world ranking, going into a World Cup with a favourable draw.

It may be back to school time, but as a population we should seriously enjoy this weekend! – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.