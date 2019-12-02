Good Friday or Black Friday?

A chara, – As a child of the 1970s, I was tickled pinker by the pre-teaching discussion on Northern Ireland that occurred in my daughter’s fifth class this week. Teacher asks: “Can anyone tell me what Good Friday is?” Three hands went up, including my “good Catholic” daughter’s. Chosen child responds (not my one, of course), “Isn’t that when there are loads of deals?” Secular Ireland or Amazonian satellite? McQuaid should be tweeting from his virtual grave. – Yours, etc,

MAEVE COOGAN,

Ballycullen, Dublin 24.