Sir, – On July 31st, my partner and I walked round Howth Head. When we arrived at the bus stop, I was not aware that we needed a Leap card, and the driver could not accept notes. A kind and helpful Irish family paid for our tickets and refused to accept any payment from us. If they read The Irish Times, may I thank them for their kindness. – Yours, etc,

ROGER TREGLOWN,

Macclesfield,

Cheshire, UK.