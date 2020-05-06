Golfing and cocooning

Sir, –As a keen golfer and tennis player who has been cocooned for many weeks, I was greatly heartened by the announcement that I can get back to playing sport with effect from May 18th, but then sadly realised that that the 5km rule will prevent me from doing so for a further five weeks.

I suspect that the vast majority of people who are members of golf and tennis clubs do not live within a five-kilometre radius of their clubs.

As this measure greatly affects the over-70s who desperately want to get out and exercise, perhaps the authorities can be persuaded to review the five-kilometre rule so that the elderly can travel to their clubs in two weeks to play a round and then return directly to their homes. – Yours, etc,

DAVID J STRAHAN,

Kilternan,

Co Dublin.