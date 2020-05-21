Golf – join the club

Sir, – I read with interest Dr Richard Scriven’s letter (May 18th) in which he wondered if golf and tennis clubs might waive playing fees and provide equipment, on the basis that the merits of these sports were cited as reasons for reopening them in phase one of the Government’s lifting of pandemic restrictions.

I don’t know about tennis but as a golfer it has a faint whiff of the age-old accusation that golf and golf clubs are exclusive, expensive and inaccessible. Nothing could be further from the truth. Yes, there are a small number of golf clubs whose membership practices are elitist and, indeed, in some cases sexist. This, however, is a tiny minority, with the majority of golf clubs open and accessible to all. Golf clubs all over the country are desperate for new members and welcome people of all skill levels (and none) with open arms. In my own club over the last few years we have successfully run several “Get Into Golf” events in the form of a multiweek programme, including coaching, to introduce beginners to the game of golf. This was for a nominal fee and included free equipment where required. For those that feel ready to join a club, most clubs that I’m aware of offer very generous offers for new members. Golf clubs have to charge something. Like most clubs (GAA, soccer, etc) they are effectively small businesses and sometimes with large fixed overheads. – Yours, etc,

TIM FOGARTY,

Dunboyne,

Co Meath.

Sir, – What percentage of the Irish population plays golf ? Or can afford to ? Or live 5km from a golf course?

Why then does every news item concerning lifting restrictions mention what can best be described as an elitist waste of a walk?

And here was me, fishing for free, thinking things just might change for the better after all this! – Yours, etc,

SHANE MALONEY,

Ballina,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – If I read another article in The Irish Times about golfers banging on about how thrilled they are to be back playing, I will swing for them. – Yours, etc,

TONY BARNES,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.